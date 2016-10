Police have formally named the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a wall on the A259 East Dean Road in Eastbourne earlier this month.

He has been identified as Eric Alan Furze, 66, of Eshton Road, Eastbourne.

Fatal motorcycle RTC A259, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160610-081219001

Mr Furze, known as Alan, was travelling into Eastbourne on the A259 when his vehicle struck the wall of a property on the corner of East Dean Road and Cherry Garden Road on the morning of October 3.

He died at the scene of the accident where floral tributes were laid.

Fatal motorcycle RTC A259, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160610-081233001