Date for opening of Hotel Chocolat in Eastbourne

Luxury British chocolatier and cocoa grower, Hotel Chocolat, is opening a brand new store and cafe in Eastbourne.

It will open on Friday November 10 in Terminus Road in the store left vacant by Thorntons, which closed earlier this year.

To celebrate there will be a customer shopping day on November 17 and visitors to the store will be treated to free chocolate samples, as well as café samples and 15 per cent off throughout the store.

The opening in Eastbourne forms part of the company’s boutique portfolio that boasts locations across the UK, Channel Islands and Europe.

Bosses say the store and cafe continues the company’s strong design ethos that successfully marries the dual personalities of Hotel Chocolat – namely the sophisticated, fashion-led side of its stylish products and the earthy, authentic aspects of a hands-on cocoa grower.

CEO Angus Thirlwell said, “Each and every one of our stores is designed to be a real sanctuary for our guests, which connects with the escapism of Hotel Chocolat – so we go to great lengths to ensure they are restful, elegant places that are easy to navigate.

“But we also want them to reflect that we are one of the world’s few cocoa growing chocolatiers, which is why you’ll find weathered wooden cabinets going hand in hand with sleek, polished surfaces.

“At Hotel Chocolat you’ll find everything from elegant gift boxes of chocolate to your everyday chocolate fix, all made according to our mantra – More Cocoa, Less Sugar – for a satisfying cocoa hit.

“That’s not to mention our range of rare and vintage chocolate bars, which includes single-origin chocolates made with premium cocoa from around the world, and even single-côte chocolate – made with beans from a specific terroir, or growing environment – the cocoa content of which can be up to

100 per cent.”

“You can also set down your shopping bags and take a weight off at the café, over a range of drinks such as hot chocolat’s, Coffee Chocolat Lattes and teaolat, as well as snacks including our irresistible brownies.

“The Eastbourne café is featuring our NEW cocoa nib Ice Cream of the Gods, which is exclusive to select stores only.”