Date announced for new burger restaurant to open in Eastbourne

A chain of burger eateries is getting ready to open a branch in Eastbourne town centre.

7Bone Burgers Co is due to open its doors on Monday August 21 at 18 Cornfield Road, previously Coopers Magic Shop.

Founded in 2013 by two hard working guys with a passion for great American comfort food classics, Rich Zammit and Matt Mollicone are opening their sixth 7Bone restaurant and say they are taking another step closer in their mission to deliver the ultimate burger epiphany.

Their story of opening a new burger joint and revolutionising the market in Southampton was documented on BBC2 show The Restaurant Man.

Matt Mollicone said, “We are looking forward to bringing our authentic diner-style hamburgers to Eastbourne and delighting every customer.

“This is our sixth restaurant in the south and another small step towards our mission of rolling 7Bone out across the UK and laying mediocre burgers to rest. We are sure our take on authentic American comfort food served up in a feel-good speakeasy setting and service with a smile will be a hit in Eastbourne.”

7Bone’s menu is made from premium locally sourced ingredients and all delivered fresh and cooked to order. There is no need to book either.

The restaurant operates a first come first served policy to be fair for all customers.