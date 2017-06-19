Daredevil stunts at Eastbourne festival

The Beach Life Festival returns to Eastbourne seafront next month featuring watersports and adrenaline-fuelled stunts.

On July 15 and 16, extreme sports fans can enjoy demonstrations and races on land and sea, plus music, food and a party atmosphere

Jetboards: engine-powered surf boards SUS-170619-145929001

Margaret Bannister, head of tourism and enterprise, said, “There’s no event quite like Beach Life Festival, with its fun vibes and talented sports people showing off their skills. The event is great fun for both adrenaline seekers and those who prefer to let the experts take the risk. There are so many incredible displays and plenty of entertainment across the weekend, you won’t be disappointed.”

Daredevils can make the most of Eastbourne’s waves with a paddle-board race and engine-powered surfboards known as jetboards demonstrated by Eastbourne Kayak and Surf.

One of the UK’s top skaters, Chelsie Peters, will appear along with father-daughter skating duo Paul and Katie Croft.

An interactive court will be open for skaters to practice their skills, try out hockey with Eastbourne Edge or challenge themselves to the limbo and high jump.

Organisers say the seafront will be transformed into a surfer’s paradise with colourful VW Beetles, campervans and buggies lining up to be admired.

Music will be provided by DJs Jellyfunk and others, with dance and performances across the weekend and food will include wood-fired pizzas and German sausages.

Princes Park will also have a music stage with live performances on both days,

There will also be a roller-derby, a bike stunt show and taster sessions in windsurfing, sailing and stand up paddleboarding.

For more information, please visit www.beachlifefestival.co.uk