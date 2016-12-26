Cyclist is the top fundraiser for Chestnut Tree

A man from Hailsham has been named top fundraiser at Chestnut Tree’s Sussex 100 cycle ride after raising more than £1,000.

The ride took place in September, with cyclists taking on 32, 66 or 106km routes through the picturesque East Sussex countryside to raise money for the children’s hospice.

Trevor Baldock, 52, took on the 103 km route, raising an impressive £1,005, the most raised by any individual.

Trevor said, “I had a great day. The route was brilliant and I’m definitely planning to do it again next year. The work Chestnut Tree does is amazing and it’s good to feel like I have given something back to people who deserve it.”

Event organiser Kerry O’Neill said, “Trevor has raised an incredible amount for Chestnut Tree and should be proud of what he has achieved. We need to raise an incredible £285 every hour to provide all our care services.”

Next year’s event will be October 1. Visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/sussex100 .