Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Birling Gap incident

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after an incident off Birling Gap Road.

Emergency services including ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team, and coastguard were called to a field by the car park at around 5pm on Friday (October 13).

According to SECAmb, the cyclist, a man believed to be in his 40s, suffered head injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by a Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

A report by KSS Air Ambulance confirmed a patient had been transferred to the hospital with ‘head and upper arm’ injuries after an accidental injury from a collision.