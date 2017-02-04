Cute Kids 2016 winner revealed

The votes have been counted and the winner and runner-up of the Herald’s Cute Kids competition are in!

Jamil Eastwood, now 20 months, from Hampden Park, is the winner for 2016.

Grace is Eastbourne runner-up for the Cute Kids competition SUS-170202-100849001

Jamil’s mum Charley said, “We are over the moon! I couldn’t believe he had won.”

She added, “Obviously I think he is gorgeous but you are biased about your own kids, so I was so delighted.”

Jamil came in to the world on the bathroom floor of his home in Hampden Park - he was delivered by his grandad.

Charley said, “I phoned his grandad to tell him Jamil had won and he was proud as punch too.”

Charley said she hadn’t planned to enter Jamil, so the photos were very natural.

She said, “It was really random really.

“We were on our way to a day out in Brighton and we walked through the Arndale Centre - Jamil was just in his little beach suit – and this lady approached us and said ‘your baby is beautiful, would you like to enter a competition?’.”

The runner-up is Grace (pictured above). Grace, like Jamil, was one-year-old when she entered.