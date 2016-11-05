Curry night Charity event raises £900

The Friends of the DGH and the Rotary Club of Eastbourne Sovereign hosted an Indian meal to raise funds for the Friends and the Malaria Fund.

The event was held at St Andrews Prep School and raised just under £900 was raised. It will be shared equally between the two charities. The Friends are currently raising £500,000 for a second CT scanner at the Eastbourne DGH

The food was provided by the Ashoka Restaurant.

Additional sponsorship and support was given by Cooden Tax Consultants and David Ruddle from the bestofEastbourne and St Andrews Prep School.

