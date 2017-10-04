Culprits sought after fly-tippers dump 16 fridges across Eastbourne

The council is urging people with information to come forward after 16 fridges were dumped in areas across Eastbourne.

Over the weekend and Monday (September 30 – October 2), Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) says the fridges were left in four different locations – Cherry Garden Road in Old Town, Dudley Road near the town centre, Dallington Road in Hampden Park and Astaire Avenue in Roselands.

The Council’s Neighbourhood First team will be clearing the fridges but is keen to track the culprits down and prevent it happening again.

Earlier this year, EBC successfully prosecuted two residents for fly-tipping 35 sacks of garden waste and a water butt. Both defendants were fined £300 plus a victim’s surcharge of £30 and were ordered to pay the Council’s costs of £765.16 each.

Fly-tipping is an offence that impacts all residents as council tax payers have to foot the bill for clear up costs when perpetrators cannot be identified.

Contact the Neighbourhood First Team on 01323 410000 or email neighbourhoodfirst@eastbourne.gov.uk if you have any information. All information will be treated confidentially, said a council spokesperson.