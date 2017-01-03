Crowdfunding page set up for Eastbourne family after major fire

Friends have set up an online crowdfunding page for a family whose home was the scene of a major blaze on New Year’s Day.

Four fire engines were called to the house in Colwood Crescent to a “severe” fire that spread to the roof of the buildng and damaged a conservatory.

No one was harmed but the house is in a “bad state”, according to the Just Giving page, which has so far raised more than £1,000.

It says, “Tracy and Paul Moors, and their children, Josh and Hannah, were woken on New Year’s Day morning to a house fire.

“Fortunately, they are safe and well, as are the family pets. Unfortunately, their home is in a bad state.

“The kindness and community spirit that has been demonstrated is humbling.

“Friends, family and members of the local community have suggested crowdfunding to help to ease some of the pressure the family are currently under. All donations would be so very much appreciated.”

People have also been donating items for the family at St Elisabeth’s Church in Victoria Drive.

The fundraising page is available at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the-moors?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=the-moors&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=Q3rRMj3QY