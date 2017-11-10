VIDEO: Man climbs on roof and throws tiles at police car

Police have arrested a man who stood on a roof and threw tiles at a police car and houses early this morning.

Officers were called to the incident about 10pm last night at a property in Midhurst Road, Eastbourne.

Midhurst Road. Photo by Donna Allistone SUS-171011-091326001

A man had climbed onto the roof of the property, and proceeded to remove and throw tiles, causing damage to a number of properties and vehicles, including a police vehicle, police say.

Trained police negotiators attended, and at about 2.45am today the man came down from the roof.

A 57-year-old man from Eastbourne was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody at this stage.

Officers at the scene provided reassurance to local residents.

Midhurst Road. Photo by Donna Allistone SUS-171011-091420001

The local authority has been made aware of the damage and will be further supporting residents.

Video credit: Craig Ward