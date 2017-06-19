UPDATE: Police call for witnesses after Eastbourne stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Eastbourne last night (Sunday).

The 39-year-old victim suffered wounds to his chest and hand after the attack in Pevensey Road at around 10.30pm.

Police say he received treatment at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton before being released.

According to Sussex Police, the victim had had an argument with a man who had shouted at him earlier in the evening.

As he and his friend later left a bar and walked along Pevensey Road, a man came up to the victim and stabbed him, before running off in the direction of Susan’s Road.

Police officers carried out a search for the suspect and a knife but did not find either.

The suspect is described as 5ft 5ins, with short dark hair, of Mediterranean appearance and was wearing a dark t-shirt and dark trousers.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said, “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or saw the suspect running away.

“Also we would like to hear from anyone who finds a knife in the area. If you have any information please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal quoting serial 1689 of 18/06.