UPDATE: Man seriously injured after knife attack in Eastbourne

A man was rushed to hospital last night (Tuesday) after being attacked with a knife.

Armed police officers were called in following an incident in the Whitbread Close area of Shinewater at 7pm.

Larkspur Drive was closed for some time.

Shinewater incident. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-171024-221336001

The man is said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesman said, “This appears to be an isolated incident and all roads in the area have now been reopened.”