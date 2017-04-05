Two police officers charged with Eastbourne assault

Two police officers have been charged following an incident in Eastbourne.

Police were called after paramedics reported they were treating a 33-year-old man with a head injury on South Street around 2am on January 5.

According to Sussex Police, he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his head, face and hand.

Robert Rangeley, 35, a police constable based at Eastbourne and Paul Bridger, 32, a police constable based at Lewes, have both been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, said Sussex Police.

They have been bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 26.