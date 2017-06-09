Police investigate claims of voyeurism in Tesco toilets

Sussex Police are investigating claims of voyeurism in toilets at a Tesco supermarket.

Police in Crowborough are investigating two incidents in which a man walked into men’s toilets in the town’s Tesco supermarket and then entered a roof space to stare into the women’s toilet area.

The most recent incident was on Saturday, June 3 but police believe there was also a similar occurrence on Easter Sunday. Both are thought to have involved the same offender.

A police spokesman said that as part of their enquiries, officers would like to identify and speak to a man whose image was captured on a closed circuit television camera and which is shown above.

He is described as white, 6’1”, early 30s, of skinny build, wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt and dark blue denim jeans.

Anyone able to identify the man or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, to report details online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or to phone 101, quoting serial 470 of 03/06.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).