Police hunting East Sussex man wanted after failing to appear in court

Police are appealing for help to find an East Sussex man who is wanted on a court warrant after failing to appear for sentencing at crown court.

George Arthur Kendall, was due to be appear at Hove Crown Court on Friday (September 30) to be sentenced for the production of cannabis at an address in Rye in October last year, police said.

The 22-year-old is described as white, 5’10”, and slim, with short black hair. He comes from Rye but is known to frequent the Hastings area.

Detective Inspector Ben Newman said; “If you know where George Kendall is, or if you see him, do not approach him but contact us right away via 999 quoting serial 524 of 29/09.”

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

