PICTURES AND VIDEO: Brighton 'hit-and-run'

Police continue to investigate an alleged hit-and-run outside the Ladies Mile pub in Brighton last night.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm, Saturday, October 7, on Mackie Avenue, police said.

Brighton hit-and-run incident

A Sussex Police spokesman said earlier this morning: “Police are investigating a vehicle striking a member of the public in Brighton and subsequently leaving the scene.”

No further details on the condition of the victim, or if an arrest had been made has currently been released by Sussex Police.

Pictures and video by Eddie Mitchell

