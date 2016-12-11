Man found on cliff by police dog and Coastguard helicopter is arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident involving two Coastguard rescue teams, a helicopter, police officers and a dog team.

Coastguard rescue teams from Eastbourne and Birling Gap were called out, along with a Coastguard helicopter, yesterday evening amid concerns for the safety of man at Cow Gap.

However the Coastguard passed the matter over to police at 5.45pm, reporting that a ‘male was acting erratically’, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

Officers and a dog unit were dispatched to the area between Cow Gap and Beachy Head, meeting up with the Coastguard at the top of a cliff.

The dog found a man in the bushes, police say, and he was arrested on suspicion of arson. The man was then taken into custody.

