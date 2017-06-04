London Bridge station to reopen on Monday, June 5

London Bridge station will reopen on Monday, June 5 from 5am.

A statement from Network Rail said: "Following the incident on London Bridge on Saturday 3 June, on advice from the Metropolitan police, London Bridge national rail station will reopen on Monday 5 June from 5am.

"Police cordons will continue to be in place until at least 8am which will impact on the ability of the station to operate normally.

"As a result the national rail station will be exit only and disruption is expected owing to the restricted access.

"Services may be subject to short notice alterations, especially if the cordons aren’t lifted as anticipated.

"The station will be much busier than usual and there may be queuing systems in place. Passengers are advised to avoid London Bridge station during Monday’s morning peak if at all possible.

"London Bridge itself - across the Thames - and nearby roads are also expected to continue to be impacted and normal walking routes may be closed.

"Alternative walking routes across the river include Tower Bridge, Southwark Bridge, the Millennium Bridge (use Borough Underground station) and Blackfriars Bridge (use Southwark Underground station).

"We strongly advise passengers to check National Rail Enquiries and TfL's website for the latest travel information before they travel."