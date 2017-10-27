Eastbourne woman sentenced over fatal collision

An Eastbourne woman has been given a suspended prison sentence for causing death by careless driving.

Kerry Louise Scarsbrook, 47, of Victoria Drive, was sentenced after her car collided with a pedestrian earlier this year.

Police say she pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of Pamela Stace, 69, of Command Road, after the collision in Victoria Drive on January 27.

Mrs Stace, who was critically injured, was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, but died there the next day.

A care assistant, police say Scarsbrook appeared at Hove Crown Court where she was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

According to Sussex Police, she was also ordered to perform 200 hours unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

At the end of that period, she must pass an extended re-test before regaining her licence.