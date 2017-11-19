Drink-drive arrest in Eastbourne

Sussex Police arrested three people on suspicion of drink-driving last night (November 18).
On Twitter Sussex Roads Police said officers arrested drivers in Eastbourne, Pyecombe and Chichester.
People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit Operation Crackdown.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.