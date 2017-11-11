COUNTY NEWS: Young man stabbed in town centre precinct

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in a town centre last night.

Police were called at just before 9.15pm yesterday following reports a 24-year-old man had been injured in an attack in East Street, Shoreham.

East Street in Shoreham was partially cordoned off after a man was stabbed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Eight police units were sent to the scene, and part of the road was cordoned off.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing and currently remains in police custody.

The victim’s injuries were described by police as not life-threatening.