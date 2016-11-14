COUNTY NEWS: Repossession scam spotted

Sussex residents have been warned that a text message claiming their homes will be repossessed is a scam.

People have reported receiving texts saying their home would be repossessed the following day.

Suzanne Newman, a spokesperson for Worthing Homes, many of whose residents received the text, said the scam had been spotted all over the UK and was not unique to Worthing Homes.

The text claimed the repossession was following ‘previous correspondance’.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, list different types of text message based scam:

“You’re sent a text from a number you don’t recognise, but it’ll be worded as if it’s from a friend.

“For instance: ‘Hi, it’s John. I’m back! When do you want to catch up?’ So you call it back, thinking you’re doing them a favour by telling them they’ve got the wrong person, only to be charged a fortune for a premium rate call.

“Or you may text back and end up engaging in a lengthy SMS exchange. You find out that you’ve been charged a high rate for your texts (and sometimes for your received texts as well).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.