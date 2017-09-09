COUNTY NEWS: Men in balaclavas assault security guards before stealing thousands of pounds

A group of men wearing balaclavas assaulted two security guards who were transporting cash before making off with thousands of pounds on Friday night, according to police.

The security guards had retrieved the money from the ATM’s in the grounds of the Goodwood Estate, in Chichester, on Friday evening, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday (September 9), the security van transporting the retrieved money was targeted by a group of males wearing balaclavas and brandishing hand weapons, police said.

The two security guards were attacked and a significant quantity of cash valued into the thousands was stolen, according to a police spokesman.

The police spokesman added: “One of the security guards suffered minor injuries as a result of being assaulted.”

“Sussex Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone who may have any information relating to this robbery to contact Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 0029 of 29/09.

“Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.