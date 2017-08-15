COUNTY NEWS: Man charged after improvised explosive firearm found in home

A Sussex man has been charged after an improvised explosive firearm was found in his home following a seven-hour police siege.

Richard Staunton, 42, a stonemason, of Irving Walk, Crawley, was due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court at 10am today (August 15).

Armed police at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He has been charged with possession of an improvised explosive firearm with intent to cause police officers to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them or another, contrary to section 16A of and Schedule 6 to the Firearms Act 1968, said police.

Irving Walk in Tilgate had to be evacuated on Sunday (August 13), due to the siege, which came to an end just before 11pm.

The road was cordoned off for five hours while armed police negotiated with a man in a house.

Families were moved into the nearby Tilgate Community Centre, to make way for officers who were at the scene for seven hours. Click here for the original story.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A resident who lives in nearby Nash Road told the Crawley Observer a bomb disposal team had arrived on scene yesterday morning (August 14), and residents were not allowed out of their homes.

More to follow.

