COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering two women

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of two women.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said:

“On Monday (7 November) officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team arrested a 52-year old Worthing man on suspicion of the murders of Susan Nicholson, then 52, at an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing on 16 April 2011, and Caroline Devlin, 35, at an address in Cranworth Rd, Worthing on 26 March 2006.

“After being interviewed the man was released on police bail on the same day until 20 February 2017 while enquiries continue.

“The arrest follows a re-investigation which began earlier this year of the death of Susan Nicholson which, following a police investigation in 2011, an inquest had found to have been accidental.

“They have also investigated the death of Caroline Devlin, which was found at the time in 2006 to have resulted from natural causes following a postmortem. There was therefore no inquest into this death.

“This current investigation followed new forensic information we received about the 2011 death, which may have some features in common with the 2006 death.

“Families of both deceased have been kept informed about the investigation and are also being kept informed about this latest development (ie the arrest).”

