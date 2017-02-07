COUNTY NEWS: Man admits role in cinema acid attack

A man has admitted his role in an acid attack outside a cinema which left another man with ‘life-changing’ injuries.

Lee Bates, 26, a groundsman, of Halston Close, London, pleaded guilty to assault at Brighton Crown Court on Monday (February 6).

Bates was arrested and charged after a 27-year-old man was attacked and had acid thrown on him outside Crawley Cineworld in August 2015, police said.

The attack took place in Crawley Leisure Park after the victim and another man, 29, both from Redhill, left the cinema after watching Straight Outta Compton.

Police said Bates was given a two-year conditional discharge.

Michael McPherson, 27, unemployed, of Aldrington Road, London, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, assault and GBH with intent after appearing at Lewes Crown Court in November 2015.

Police said a date had not been set for his sentencing.

