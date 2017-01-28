COUNTY NEWS: Hunt for two after attack leaves man in hospital

Police are hunting for two men after a 21-year-old was rushed to hospital following an attack.

Officers were called to a crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, in Pavilion Road, Worthing, at about 8.30pm last night.

Police at the scene in Pavilion Road.

Police said two men got out of the vehicle and attacked a man before running off.

The 21-year-old victim, from Essex, was located by officers a few moments later and was rushed to hospital.

He suffered a broken ankle along with other less serious injuries. He remains in hospital fully conscious and under police guard, a police spokesman said.

The road was cordoned off for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Officers have identified two men they wish to speak to following the attack. The investigation is ongoing and enquiries are continuing today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 139 27/01.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

