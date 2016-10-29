COUNTY NEWS: Arrest after ‘distressed’ man threatens to hurt himself after climbing scaffolding

A ‘distressed’ man was arrested after throwing objects and threatening to hurt himself after climbing onto scaffolding in Sussex today (Saturday, October 29).

Shortly after 4.15pm police were called to Bartholomew Square, Brighton, where a man had climbed onto scaffolding at the rear of the town hall.

Officers cordoned off the area to minimise danger to onlookers as the man, who was in a distressed state, hurled objects to the ground and made threats to harm himself.

After securing the area and with the assistance of firefighters, a trained police negotiator began talking with the man after he moved from the scaffolding and onto a balcony.

The incident concluded at around 6.30pm with no one having been injured.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing criminal damage.

