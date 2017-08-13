BREAKING NEWS: Sussex road cordoned off in five-hour police siege

A road in Sussex has been cordoned off for five hours while police negotiate with a man in a house.

Irving Walk in Tilgate, Crawley has been blocked off, and houses nearby are believed to have been evacuated. Police officers have been on the scene since 3pm today. More than five police vehicles are believed to be present.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Police were sent to an address in Irving Walk, Crawley following reports of concern for the welfare and behaviour of a man at that address.

“The immediate area was cordoned off to ensure there was no danger to local people and officers have made contact with the man to establish the circumstances and ensure that the incident is resolved peacefully.”