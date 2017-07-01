BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of terror offences in East Sussex

The Met Police have arrested a man in East Sussex and two others in Essex on suspicion of terror offences, the force said.

Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by officers from Sussex Police, arrested two men in Essex and a third in East Sussex on Friday, June 30, on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, the Met said in a statement this morning, Saturday, July 1.

According to police the men, aged 28, 31 and 28, were arrested at approximately 6pm and are being held in custody under the Terrorism Act in a south London police station.

Detectives have also executed search warrants at one address in East Sussex, and three addresses in east London, the Met said, adding that enquiries are ongoing.

