BREAKING NEWS: Armed police in Shinewater as man is seriously injured

Shinewater has been on lockdown tonight (Tuesday, October 24) and armed police officers have been in the area after a man was seriously injured.

Sussex Police say they were called to Whitbread Close at 7pm after reports of a man being assaulted with a large knife.

Shinewater incident. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-171024-221336001

Both armed and unarmed officers rushed to the scene and Larkspur Drive was closed.

A man was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesman said, “This appears to be an isolated incident and all roads in the area have now been reopened.”