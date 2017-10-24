BREAKING NEWS: Armed police in Shinewater as man is seriously injured

Shinewater has been on lockdown tonight (Tuesday, October 24) and armed police officers have been in the area after a man was seriously injured.
Sussex Police say they were called to Whitbread Close at 7pm after reports of a man being assaulted with a large knife.
Both armed and unarmed officers rushed to the scene and Larkspur Drive was closed.
A man was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A Sussex Police spokesman said, “This appears to be an isolated incident and all roads in the area have now been reopened.”
