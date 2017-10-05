BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Nurse jailed for causing death of ‘much-loved’ mum

A woman has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing the death of a mother-of-three through dangerous driving.

Today (Thursday, October 5), Naomi Emma Oxley, 35, of Beachy Head View, St Leonards, was sent to prison for four years after admitting the charge.

Debbie Masters

Debbie Masters, 35, from Coronation Gardens, Battle, died after Oxley’s car collided with her family.

A concurrent sentence of three years was imposed at Lewes Crown Court after Oxley, a nurse, further admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Mrs Masters’s 51-year-old husband, Ian.

Oxley was disqualified from driving for five years.

The collision on the A2100 Upper Lake, Battle, took place on Sunday, March 19 this year in which Oxley’s black Volkswagen Beetle collided with the Masters family as they enjoyed a stroll outside Battle Abbey.

Mrs Masters died from critical injuries after being taken to hospital.

Her husband was badly hurt, suffering head injuries. Their children escaped serious injury.

After colliding with the family Oxley’s car, which had been travelling west, crashed into a cafe window, trapping customers inside.

Following the hearing, Sergeant Peter Verney, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a tragic incident resulting in the unnecessary death of a much-loved wife and mother.

“Debbie Masters was simply enjoying a Sunday afternoon walk with her family when they were struck by Ms Oxley’s car.

“At the time of collision, Ms Oxley was nearly twice the drink drive limit and this had an obvious affect on her ability to control her car.

“Throughout our investigation, Ian and his family have been understanding of Ms Oxley’s complicated mental health issues and I commend him for the dignified way he dealt with the sentencing at court today.

“Through her selfish attitude towards drink-driving, Ms Oxley robbed Debbie Masters of the opportunity to watch her children grow up and experience those things that parents hold so dear.

“No sentence will bring Debbie Masters back but Ms Oxley now has time to reflect upon her actions and I’m glad that the risk she poses to other road users has been removed for some time.”