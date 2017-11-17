Crews called to blaze in Eastbourne home

Firefighters rushed to a blaze in an Eastbourne home last night (Thursday).

Two fire engines were sent to Willoughby Crescent after receiving a 999 call at 5.20pm.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire, which started when a gas tumble dryer caught alight – according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and a PPV fan was used to clear the smoke.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said the fire was accidental and it is not known whether there was a fault with the machine.

Now the fire service is reminding residents of the importance of registering white goods to find out about product recalls.

You can register to find out whether your appliances are subject to a prodict recall online at https://www.registermyappliance.org.uk/

A spokesperson gave some safety tips. They said, “Gas appliances should be safety checked and serviced regularly by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Set a reminder at www.staygassafe.co.uk

“Be sure not to overload your extension leads. Check the amps your leads can safely carry. The maximum is normally 13 amps. Then check your appliance usage – for example a fridge freezer can draw around 5 amps and a toaster 9 amps.

“While extension leads are very useful, they are probably best used as a temporary measure or for small appliances only.

“Fridges and freezers are designed to live indoors – don’t be tempted to install yours in a garage or in areas that maybe damp or subject to abnormal temperatures.

“When using electrical equipment in the garden, check that the socket you are using has been fitted with a residual current device (RCD).

“For an appliance that does not have an on-off switch (such as irons) be sure to unplug it at the wall when you are finished.

“Never leave children alone near cookers, hobs or bubbling pans, and remember that children need parental supervision around any electrical appliance.

“Read the instruction booklet that comes with an appliance – there is usually also a brand website with all kinds of additional information about your product.

“Store any instruction manuals safely. It is a good idea to note the serial number and date of purchase in the booklet for easy reference.”