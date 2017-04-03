Crash victim’s family raises cash for air ambulance

The family of an Eastbourne man killed in a car crash last year are raising money for the air ambulance involved in the fight to save him.

Ben Cook, a 25-year-old railway maintenance engineer, was returning from work on the morning of Sunday June 5 last year when the commercial pick-up truck he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a tree on the A267 at Little London, near Heathfield.

He was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, where he later died.

Earlier this year the driver and Mr Cook’s colleague Francis Woods, 57, of Whitley Close, Eastbourne, received a suspended sentence by the courts following the accident.

Now Mr Cook’s family members Sam Attwater and Chris Taylor, who live in Eastbourne, are taking part in the Isle of Wight Challenge, a continuous walk/run of 106km round the full Coastal Path of the island.

The event takes place over the weekend of April 29 and 30 this year.

Mr Cook’s uncle Chris said, “Ben was treated at the scene by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Team and airlifted to hospital in Brighton.

“Despite all efforts of the medical team Ben sadly died later that day.

“We are taking part in this event to raise awareness and funds for the fantastic work of the Air Ambulance Trust.

“In addition we wish to acknowledge the challenge faced by Ben’s mum, Lisa, dad Jez, sister Sophie and girlfriend Jodie everyday without him.

The father and daughter team had hoped to raise £800 but their Justgiving page total is now £1,485.

Mr Cook, who lived in Sorrel Drive with his family, was described as a gentle giant who was funny, caring and loving and would do anything for anyone.

His family said the former West Rise and Causeway School pupil and ex-member of Smith’s Swimming Squad was the life and soul of the party.

He had worked at 720 Taxis in the office in Susans Road and also at Gardners Books in Eastbourne before starting railway maintenance work with Sunville Rail, based in Crawley.

Chris and Sam will join 2,000 adventurers and fundraisers over the Bank Holiday Weekend and take on the Island, past the famous Needles, to Cowes at half way, then around back to base camp after a spectacular 106km journey.

To donate to their page and for more information visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sam-Attwater