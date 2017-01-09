Crackdown on Eastbourne cabbies

A crackdown on Eastbourne taxi and private hire drivers looks set to come into force.

The council wants to introduce a penalty points scheme which would penalise drivers for breaching licensing legislations and conditions.

Among the things drivers could be given points for are overcharging customers, inappropriate behaviour, carrying more passengers than allowed and for vehicle defects.

The council believes the scheme will improve standards and says it will be an effective tool against operators, drivers or proprieters who “see fit to ignore their responsibilities”.

“The scheme aims to provide a formalised stepped enforcement plan which is easy for drivers and proprietors to understand,” said a council spokesperson.

“The purpose being to record misdemeanours and to act as a record of the driver’s behaviour and conduct so as to ascertain whether they remain a fit and proper person to hold the relevant licence.

“The operation of the scheme ensures that the most serious cases are referred to councillors for a decision to be taken. However, serious offences or breaches may remain liable to prosecution.”

Members of Eastbourne Borough Council’s general licensing committee are expected to make a decision as to whether to introduce the penalty points scheme at a meeting at the Town Hall tonight (Monday).