Court round-up for the Eastbourne area

A Seaford man has been fined for not complying with his community order.

William Clarke, 28, of Brooklyn Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in not completing unpaid work.

The court fined him £150 and ordered him to pay £70 in costs.

The magistrates also imposed an eight-week electronically monitored curfew on him between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Eastbourne man has been given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation after admitting damaging a door.

George Knights, of Victoria Gardens, appeared before Hastings magistrates.

The offence took place at Stone Cross on November 23.