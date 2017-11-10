Court listings from the Eastbourne area

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from October 25 - October 30.

October 25:

Thomas Williams, 24, of Norway Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault of a woman. The offences took place at Eastbourne on October 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

October 26:

Lee Hunt, 38, of Carew Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to intentionally injuring a seagull. The offence, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, took place at Eastbourne railway station on August 30. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court for six offences of stealing pedal cycles from the Worthing area. He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison.

Shaun Gilbert, 53, of Darley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle on the A23 at Pyecombe, on March 4, at a speed exceeding 70mph. He was fined £184 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Jacob Hausberg, 27, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on the A2021, Eastbourne, on October 14, above the 30mph speed limit. He was fined £95 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Nellie King, 24, of The Diplocks, Hailsham, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Hailsham on July 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. They ordered her to pay £150 in compensation and £250 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Jack Saunders, 27, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Transit van at Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, on February 25, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence or insurance on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He pleaded guilty to stealing a boiler and scrap copper fittings at Peacehaven on June 27 and to damaging a wooden panel fence at Peacehaven on the same date.

He was fined £40 for possession and £150 for the motoring offences and banned from driving for one year. He was fined £30 for the theft and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Lewis Moore, 24, of Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne, on June 17.

He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

October 27:

Connor Collins, 20, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

The community order was made on November 30 last year for an offence of assaulting a woman by beating her. The court made another community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Jason Robins, 34, of Carnforth Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen on the A23 at Bolney, on March 4, at a speed exceeding 70mph. He was fined £100 and his driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

October 30:

James Ahari, 28, of De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, was found guilty of causing £1,000 damage to the door of a Mercedes vehicle at Lower Dicker, Hailsham, on February 5. He was also found guilty of causing £489.60 damage to a Hyundai vehicle at Hailsham on the same date. Additionally he was found guilty of driving a Ford Focus on the A22 dual carriageway, near Lower Dicker, on February 5, without reasonable consideration for other people using the road. He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating at Upper Dicker on the same date. The court ordered a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court on bail.