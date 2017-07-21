Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 23 – July 5.

June 23:

Jake Spencer, 22, of Royal Crescent, Eastbourne, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £60 after admitting failing to attend an unpaid work session on April 29 as part of a community order imposed by magistrates.

July 4:

Paul Scotcher, 53, of The Twitten, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to riding an electric pedal cycle (exceeding 250 watts), on Wallsend Road, Pevensey, on October 4, last year, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 124 micrograms. The legal limit is 80 micrograms. He also admitted to driving with no insurance. He was fined £160 with £150 prosecution costs and banned from driving for one year.

Paul Robinson, 25, of Barming Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £500 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

July 5:

John Donoghue, 63, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of quantities of cannabis and cannabis resin. The offences took place at Eastbourne on June 19. He also admitted being in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court for being in possession of cannabis. He was fined £140.

Ryan Hills, 25, of Southern Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Ramsay Way, Eastbourne, on June 7, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further 12 months.

Paul Hudson, 29, of Fort Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Vale Road, Seaford, on May 18. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on December 11 last year and to stealing three packs of razor blades, worth £27, from Morrisons, at Eastbourne, between December 1 and 31 last year.

He admitted being breach of an unpaid work order, made by magistrates after he was convicted for an offence of harassment without violence in April last year. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had failed to comply with non-custodial options.

Paul Martin, 23, of Heron Court, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the B2203, at Horam, on April 7, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 130 micrograms. The legal limit is 80 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Tom McGrath, 21, of Sidley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £154.79 damage to the wing mirror of a Fiat vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 13.

He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £154.79 compensation.

Simon Thomas, 38, of Burling Road, Erith, Kent, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 25.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis and to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined a total of £75 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Ian Tansley, 44, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 3. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was given a six month conditional discharge.