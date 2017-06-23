Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 31 - June 6.

May 31:

Annabel Galsworthy, 43, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall on Cophall Roundabout, at Polegate, on May 14, while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 59 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £170 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Dean Powell, 44, of Stratford Road, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on High Street, Pevensey, on May 14, while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for two years.

Paul Ridge, 41, of Mill Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A22 Hailsham bypass, on March 17, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 194 micrograms. The legal limit is 80 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Lee Humble, 33, of College Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a door frame. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 1. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for assault by beating, using threatening behaviour and entering a building as a trespasser. He was fined a total of £250.

Laura Knight, 34, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £19.17 from Co-op at Beatty Road, Eastbourne, on March 30. She was ordered to pay £19.17 compensation.

Lyndon Roberts, 54, of Ashford Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence occurred at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on April 25. He was fined £50.

June 2:

Matthew Clark, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels bourbon, worth £25, from Tesco at Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, on May 17.

He was detained in the courthouse as punishment.

June 5:

Alan Fairclough, 53, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 6. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Liam Hill, 30, of Robertson Court, Woking, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on St Anne’s Road, at Eastbourne, on February 27, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 98 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years. He was also ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

June 6:

Colin Basset, 53, of Rectory Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, on October 29 last year over the speed limit. He was fined £230 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

David Murphy, 54, of Basildon, Essex, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on Park Avenue, Eastbourne, on November 6 last year, with no insurance or MOT.

He was fined £880 and his driving record endorsed with seven penalty points. The verdict was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.

Louis O’Connor, 27, of Madeira Way, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

The verdict was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.