Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 24 - May 31.

May 24:

Marcus Adams, 48, of Pembury Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin. The offences took place at Sevenoaks Road, Eastbourne, on February 13. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Simon Lovett, 47, of Oaktree Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on Station Road, Heathfield, on May 5, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £440 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Michael Maclean, 27, of Alverstone Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, on March 24, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was fined £125 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Leanne McDonnell, 25, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing scent worth £44.98, from T K Maxx at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, on May 6. She was fined £120.

Michael Peek, 29, of Horam Park Close, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to driving a white Vauxhall Movano, on North Street, Hellingly, on May 5, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Keanu Brown 23, of Bedford Grove, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of herbal cannabis . The offences took place on February 9 and March 9 at Eastbourne. He was fined £130.

Roy Cullen, 56, of High Street, Horam, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Hailsham Road, Polegate, on May 9, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and fraudulently using registration plates. He admitted being in breach of a two-year conditional discharge, imposed by Lewes Crown Court on September 14, last year, for fraudulent use of a registration document. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 21.

May 25:

Robbie Gregg, 19, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Iden Street, Eastbourne, on April 10. He also pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a wing mirror and £300 damage to a window at Iden Street on the same date. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation. The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Emma Tovey, 28, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and food worth £36.20, from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on May 17. Magistrates fined her £20 and made a community order.

Daniel Scott, 32, of Carnforth Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 9. He was fined £267 and banned from driving for 15 months. The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

May 31:

Victoria Clarke, 21, of Southmead Close, Mayfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Taddington Road, Eastbourne, on May 12, while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Craig Steadman, 34, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on Compton Street, Eastbourne, on January 29, without due care and attention. He was fined £250 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.