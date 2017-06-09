Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 11 - 17.

May 11:

Stuart Brench, 46, of The Paddock, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 17. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with requirements to have alcohol dependency treatment and to attend a domestic violence perpetrators’ programme. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence and because he had threatened to use a weapon.

Cheryl Brown, 34, of Old Common Way, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. The offence took place at School Lane, Polegate, on January 23. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for one year. The court also made a community order.

Jason Parter, 31, of Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 28. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, on March 3, for dangerous driving. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours unpaid work.

May 12:

Aaron Mead, 30, of Bishops Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to harassment in making excessive phone calls and sending texts and messages of a disturbing nature. The offences took place between March 27 and April 2. He was given a two-year conditional discharge. The court also made a restraining order and he was ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

May 15:

Dennis Jackson, 51, of Maida Vale, London, pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment by breaching a restraining order. The offences took place at Eastbourne on March 23 and April 5. He was sentenced to a total of 47 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that these were the 28th and 29th of numerous breaches.

May 16:

Graeme Andrews, 47, of South Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 25. He was fined £400.

Kim Chandler, 45, of Seven Sisters Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on December 4 last year. She was fined £200 for each offence and ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation and £625 in prosecution costs.

John Henning, 25, of Dukes Hill, Battle, was found guilty of stealing items worth £326.68 from Sainsbury’s at Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, on February 18.

He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs.

May 17:

Karina Blackford, 54, of Wilton Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which would affect her entitlement to Disability Living Allowance. She also pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify Eastbourne Borough Council of a change in circumstances which would affect her entitlement to housing benefit and Employment and Support Allowance.

She was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Idlir Budaj, 25, of Winterbourne Road, Croydon, pleaded guilty to being in possession of five wraps of cocaine.

The offence took place at Eastbourne, on February 7. He was also in breach of a suspended sentence made for an earlier offence of being in possession of an article for use in fraud.

He was fined £150.

Angela Keeley, 36, of Seaside Road, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Milton Road, Eastbourne, on April 22. She was also in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for driving while disqualified. She was fined £50.

Craig Lower, 34, of The Diplocks, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit vehicle on South Road, Hailsham, on April 28, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Karl Hussan, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, on May 3, without a licence. He was fined £50 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

William Faulkner, 58, of Greenway, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by waving and beeping his vehicle’s horn.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 10. He was fined £440.