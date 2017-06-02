Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 3 - 10.

May 3:

Elaine Payne, 51, of Hawks Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to five charges of common assault and a charge of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at High Street, Hailsham, on February 25.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined her £250. Magistrates also made an 18-month exclusion order preventing her from entering The Grenadier pub in Hailsham.

Robert Payne, 42, of Hawks Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault. The offences took place at High Street, Hailsham, on February 25.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also made an 18-month exclusion order preventing him from entering The Grenadier pub in Hailsham.

Martin Spence, 51, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Police Community Services Officer (PCSO). The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on April 18. He was fined £95.

May 5:

George Knights, 23, of Victoria Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging internal doors, televisions, an X Box games console and a phone. The offence took place at Percival Road, Eastbourne, on March 19.

He also admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for damaging property. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the extent of the damage, previous convictions and that it took place in a domestic setting.

May 8:

Terry Harris, 29, of Aberdale Road, Polegate, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to causing £50 damage to a front door. The offences took place at Hyde Road, Eastbourne, on February 24.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for offences of theft, criminal damage and assault by beating. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered to pay £205.34 compensation.

George Qatramiz, 33, of Grand Avenue, Seaford, was found guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £190 prosecution costs.

Timothy Small, 41, of Fitzroy Road, Lewes, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order, made by Eastbourne Magistrates, by making a threatening phone call.

The offence took place at Polegate between April 26 - April 28. He also pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call at Seaford on April 26. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 5.

May 10:

Steven Elliott, of Avard Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Avard Crescent, on April 23, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 84 microgrammes.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving with no insurance or MOT. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 36 months.

Dawid Nowak, 31, of Molyneux Park Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on April 23, while over the drink-drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 60 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

John Rudwick, 54, of Hawkhurst Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on George Street, Hailsham, on March 2, while disqualified from driving.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for a further 36 months.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had shown a ‘blatant disregard for the law’ in that he was banned from driving in February this year and drove 10 days later.

Daniel Joseph, 23, of Eastern Avenue, Polegate, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and to damaging property.

The offences took place at Polegate on April 7.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and fined £50.