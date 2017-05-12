Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 6 - April 13.

April 6:

Stuart Hornsby, 45, of Cinque Foil, Peacehaven, pleaded guilty to stealing 10 bottles of alcohol worth £318 from Morrisons, at Seaford, on March 26. He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend a drugs assessment on March 9. He was fined a total of £200.

James Mendez-Weston, 29, of Mill Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to being unfit to drive a Renault van due to drugs. The offence took place on the A2270 at Willingdon, on February 21. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Kyle Rex, 24, of Pagham Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis resin. The offences took place at Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne, on March 24. He was fined a total of £280.

Colin Weskin, 45, of Waterworks Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing an electric toothbrush and a hair trimmer worth £89.98, from Boots at the Arndale Centre, on March 25. He also pleaded guilty to stealing Brut aftershave and deodorant, worth £24.98, from Boots, on March 24. He admitted being in breach of a one- year conditional discharge, imposed by magistrates on February 8 for shoplifting. He was fined a total of £200.

April 10:

Michael Plested, 22, of Hurst Lane, Eastbourne, was convicted of driving on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on June 4 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. He had pleaded not guilty and the verdict was proved in his absence.

April 11:

Nigel Reeve, 54, of North Farm Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was found guilty of driving a Seat vehicle on the A267 North Street Hellingly, on August 18 last year, without due care and attention. He pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was fined £110 for the first offence, and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs. He was fined £200 for the insurance offence and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

April 12:

Richard Chagouri-Brindle, 46, of Medina Drive, Stone Cross, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi on Eastbourne Heights, on March 22, while more than three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 110 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Dean Hobbs, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offences took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on March 21. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on March 12 and to being in breach of a six-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly on January 6. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in the London and County pub, Terminus Road, on March 26 and to assaulting a police officer at Seaside Road, on March 26. He pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on March 28 and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He pleaded guilty to damaging a wood and iron chair at Maxfields Cafe, Langney Road, on March 28. He was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £200 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because the offences involved some vulnerable victims and because of previous offences.

John Holman, 54, of Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on North Street, Hailsham, on March 15, while more than three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 127 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 32 months.

April 13:

Charlene Barron, 30, of Coast Road, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to stealing six bottles of perfume, worth £120.94, from TK Maxx, at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, on March 4. She also pleaded guilty to stealing clothing, worth £80, from Matalan, at the Crumbles, on March 13. She pleaded guilty to stealing items, of an unknown value, from TK Maxx, at the Crumbles, on September 12 last year and to being in possession of a Stanley knife, in a public place on the same date. She pleaded guilty to stealing items from TK Maxx, at the Crumbles on June 16 and was found guilty of using threatening behaviour on the same date. She was found guilty of being in possession of articles for use in connection with theft – a screwdriver and craft knife. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 12. She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of sustained and targeted offences of theft, previous convictions and non-co-operation.

Lee Hewett, 34, of St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 23. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Anne Lawford, 57, of Green Street, Eastbourne, was found guilty of destroying computer equipment and other items, belonging to the NHS. The offence took place at Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on November 10 2015. She was also found guilty of using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne District General Hospital on the same date. She admitted being in breach of a two-year conditional discharge, issued for two offences of assault by beating, on July 7 2015. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £625 in compensation.