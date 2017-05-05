Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 31-April 6.

March 31:

Anne Tominet, 34, of Susans Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Nissan vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on October 27 last year, while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £225 and banned from driving for one year. She was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.

Dominic McDonough, 25, of Plumer Street, Liverpool, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her and a further charge of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne between October 1 and October 30 last year. He pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence during the same time period. He was remitted to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

April 3:

Brady Dewson, 24, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on October 8. He also pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and amphetamines, as well as assault by beating on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Michael Read, 55, of Sackville Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine worth £6, from Tesco at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, on December 30. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Tesco on the same date. He was sentenced to a total of 20 days in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offences were serious as they were committed on the day of release from custody.

James Gibbins, 48, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order imposed by magistrates. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 2. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Naomi Pelling, 39, of Wroxham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of meat, worth £114.36, from Co-op at Albert Parade, Eastbourne, on September 18 last year. She was ordered to pay £114.36 in compensation.

April 4:

Peter Evans, 57, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of tequila worth £23.98, from Lidl at Drove Road, Newhaven, on January 11. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

April 5:

Simon Crittenden, 29, of Church Marks Lane, East Hoathly, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Kings Avenue, Eastbourne, on February 4, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £60 and banned from driving for four years.

Thomas Owers, 23, of Vicarage Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Green Street, Eastbourne, on February 8, with the drug Benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

David Eadon-Rayner, 31, of Denton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf, on Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, on March 18, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £834 and banned from driving for two years.

Nathan Hyde, 22, of Fletching Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 18. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Steven Paddington, 29, of Britten Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Wallis Avenue, Eastbourne, on March 19, while three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 105 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court made a community order with a requirement of 140 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

April 6:

Ligia Barreiros, 47, of Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offences took place at Pembury Road, Eastbourne, on March 19. She was fined £120.

Paul Mutlow, 59, of Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on March 23, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Adrian Smith, 57, of Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving on Berwick Station Road, on January 17, without due care and attention. He was fined 65 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.