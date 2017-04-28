Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 22 - March 29:

March 22:

Dean Gray, 35, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £36.36, from Co-op, at Beatty Road, Eastbourne, on February 7. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £74.68 from the same store on January 24. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £55.57 in compensation.

Aaron Jefferson, 29, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat items of an unknown value from Tesco at Eastbourne on February 27. He also pleaded guilty to stealing two jars of coffee worth £7.98, from Co-op at Eastbourne, on February 12. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £7.98 in compensation.

Stephen Agolini, 49, of Bedford Grove, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely a Mini Quad drone, worth £29.99. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 22. He was fined £70.

Kelly Butcher, 28, of Downland Drive, Hove, pleaded guilty to stealing perfume worth £272 from Boots in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on March 7. She also pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, worth £62.50 from Primark, Eastbourne, on the same date. The court made a community order with a six-week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Dean Moran, 34, of Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £1,000 damage to a wooden fence. The offence took place at Priory Road, Eastbourne, on March 6. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

March 23:

Barry Jackson, 55, of Colonnade Garden, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 28 last year. He was also found guilty of using threatening behaviour on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a one-year conditional discharge imposed by an earlier court for battery. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

David Klingberg, 41, of Curteys Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassing a woman by continuously contacting her by email and text. The offence took place at Eastbourne between September 29 2016 and February 11 2017. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Bayleigh Meadows, 18, of Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault and to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a knuckleduster) in a public place. The offences took place in Eastbourne on January 21. She was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was a serious assault and the second time she had carried an offensive weapon in public. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Lazaros, 32, of Cavalry Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual who appeared in it. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 10. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was for the serious offence of revenge porn. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation. He was fined £100 for the breach offence.

March 27:

Sunni Collar, 21, of Bodmin Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging property. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 10. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

March 29:

Harry Luxford, 18, of St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm. The offences took place at Eastbourne on March 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to each officer. Magistrates also imposed a six-month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Toni Young, 30, of Bramley Road, Polegate, pleaded guilty to stealing 10 cans of lager, worth £10, from Spar Stores, South Road, Hailsham, on March 3. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £10 in compensation.

James Elliott, 23, of Norway Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence and insurance and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offences took place on the A259 at Pevensey on February 17. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Gareth Smith, 20, of Penhurst Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 11. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court, for being in possession of a knife. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £30.