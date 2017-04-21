Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 16 - March 22.

March 16:

Todd Tidswell, 22, of The Broyle, Ringmer, Lewes, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking of a VW Polo. The offence took place at Hayreed Lane, Wilmington, on April 24 last year. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £200 compensation. He was also banned from driving for two years.

Samantha Hume, 25, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to common assault and a charge of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at the staff social club of Eastbourne District General Hospital on October 2 last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £200.

March 20:

Mark Moir, 51, of Brighton Road, Lewes, pleaded guilty to stealing an Apple iPad, worth £200 from a vehicle at Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, on January 16. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of Bloc sunglasses from a vehicle in Taddington Road on January 18. He pleaded guilty to two charges of or assisting in the retention, removal or disposal of two stolen Garmin sat-navs at Eastbourne on December 8 and December 24 last year. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

March 22:

Shaun Avakian-Bell, 41, of High Barns Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Langney Road, Eastbourne, on March 5 while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year.

Alexander Brown, 28, of Grassington Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on March 5, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Toby Clarke, 66, of The Diplocks, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini Cooper vehicle on Ropemaker Park, Hailsham, on March 3 while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence on the same date. The court fined him £400 and made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for 46 months.

Dean Fountaine, 30, of Malvern Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a Phillips Razor, worth £169.99 from Boots, in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on February 27. He also pleaded guilty to stealing two Christiano Ronaldo fragrances, worth £74, from Boots at the Arndale Centre on March 3. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £243.99 in compensation.

Christopher Fry, 49, of Binsted Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Note vehicle on The Broadway, at Eastbourne, on March 5 while more than three times over the drink- drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 108 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Catherine Hall, 25, of Edmund Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Prince William Parade at Eastbourne, on March 4, while over the drink-drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg.

She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Michael Howe, 52, of Hawthylands Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, on November 22, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘flagrant disregard of a previous sentence’. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Natalie Marsani, 32, of Belmore Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk on a highway while having the charge of a child under seven years of age.

The offence took place on Belmore Road on March 3. She also pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Belmore Road and Sheen Road, on March 3, while more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 122 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the nature of the offences and previous road traffic convictions.

The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for four years.

Jordan Taylor, 24, of Peppercombe Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Lushington Lane, Eastbourne, on March 4, while over the drink-drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £175 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Amy Furminger, 28, of Ashford Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat from the Co-op, in Beatty Road, Eastbourne, on January 24. She also pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £36.46 from the same store on February 7.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £55.57 in compensation.