Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 9 - March 16.

March 9:

Martin Spence, 51, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to damaging paving at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on January 19 and to two charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on January 8, an offence that was racially aggravated, and to two charges of assaulting a police officer on January 8. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge imposed by an earlier court for offences of theft, possession of Class B drugs and threatening behaviour. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £300 compensation.

Jeremy Whitecross, 40, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Arkwright Road, Eastbourne, on October 17 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £50 compensation and £310 in prosecution costs.

Adam Groves, 32, of Lawrence Mews, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on November 2 last year. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was ‘a sustained and serious assault’. They also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. They ordered him to pay £250 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

March 15:

Corinne Graeham, 64, of Redgeland Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne Railway Station on July 23 last year. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Marc Hutchinson, 33, of Northumberland Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on East Dean Road, on December 30, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 168 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 36 months.

Nicola Pedley, 35, of Black Path, Polegate, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 22. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jason Sale, 47. of Spences Lane, Lewes, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 15. He was fined £80.

Lorraine Kent, 59, of Carew Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo dangerously on Susans Road, Eastbourne, on December 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of a four-month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am and banned her from driving for six months.

Brittany White, 18, of Edmund Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 31. She was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Jack Sewell, 27, of Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which another vehicle was damaged and to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A295 Battle Road, at Hailsham, on August 20 last year without due care and attention. He was fined £300 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

March 16:

Hristo Chervenkov, 31, of Willow Tree Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on New North Street, Hellingly, on February 19 while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Colin Dixon, 38, of Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to burglary in stealing an Apple Macbook computer from Welkin House, Eastbourne, on January 31. He also pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone on the same date and to being in possession of screwdriver, used in connection with burglary. He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was ‘targeted and pre-planned offending’. They also made a community order with a requirement to have treatment for drug dependency and to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

James Fairclough, 43, of Penhurst Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle and report an accident in which another vehicle was damaged. The offence took place at Kingston Road, Eastbourne, on December 16. He also pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Kingston Road without due care and attention. He was fined £450 and his driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Leon Knight, 21, of The Strand, Brighton, pleaded guilty to causing £220 damage to property. The offence took place at Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, on March 1. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £220 in compensation.