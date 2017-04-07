Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 1 - March 8.

March 1:

Demi Mitchell, of Starrs Mead, Battle, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender by concealing 11 wraps of cocaine in her body with the intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of another. The offence took place at South Road, Hailsham, on July 3 last year. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in detention, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

March 2:

Joshua Cornfield, 19, of Royal Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to interfering with a Piaggio scooter with the intention of theft. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 17. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

Eduard Magdil, 30, of Willowfield Square, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle, at the Crumbles, Eastbourne, on January 13, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on the same date. He was found guilty of assault by beating, which took place at Eastbourne on January 14. The court banned him from driving for 40 months and made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £100 for the assault and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

Ben Sandell, 24, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 28 last year. He was fined £55 and ordered to pay £325 prosecution costs.

March 6:

Aaron Saunders, 20, of Brydges Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Wannock Lane, Eastbourne, on July 16 last year. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £225 compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

Jonathon Kelly, 36, of Bransgrove, Christchurch, Dorset, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Commercial Road, Eastbourne, on December 31. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

March 8:

Vincent Chandler, 49, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of quantities of cannabis and amphetamine. The offences took place at Eastbourne on May 15 last year. He was fined £80.

Karl Hassan, 31, of Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing unlawful damage to a Renault Clio car. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 18. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 in compensation.

Daniel Swain, 28, of Windermere Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Windermere Crescent, on December 28, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same day. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for one year.

Velempini Dube, 33, of Dogberry Close, Coventry, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on February 19, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Troy McCaffery, 19, of Chestnut Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, on January 3 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

Caroline McHale, 54, of Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle, on the A259 Eastbourne Road, at Pevensey, on October 12, without due care and attention . She was fined £160 and her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Scott Simpson, 43, of Belle Vue Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne, on February 19. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Adrian Lott, 59, of Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £267.12 damage to a window. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 2 last year. He was ordered to pay £267.12 compensation.

Mark Sinden, 34, of Harebeating Crescent, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Combo van on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on November 30 last year, with cocaine in his bloodstream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for three years.

Ian Smith, 53, of Southern Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 7. He was released on conditional bail for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Luke Riley, 19, of Freshford Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne, on January 22. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a woman by beating on January 12. He was given an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £170 in prosecution costs.

Julia Riple, 51, of Myrtle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £472.30 from Primark, in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on February 21. She was given a one-year conditional discharge.