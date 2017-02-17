Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area a at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 11 - January 18.

January 11:

Anne Menzies, 65, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to failing to obey a stop sign at Hampden Park railway crossing on March 14 last year. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence. She was fined £40 and her driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Stephen Watson, 57, of Solent Crescent, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes car on Lewes Road, Polegate, on December 22, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £550 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Christine Chapman, 66, of St Anthony’s Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, on July 14, last year, without due care and attention. She was fined £130 and her driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

January 12:

Michael Neville, 31, of Moore Park, Hailsham, was found guilty of harassment and being in breach of a court restraining order by sending emails. The offence took place between November 2015 and July 2016. He was also found guilty of disclosing private sexual photographs, which caused distress. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

Arthur Alekseev, 28, of San Juan Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to three charges of threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Fisher Close, Eastbourne, on December 12 and 14, and at Hudson Close, Eastbourne on December 12. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was a serious public order offence involving members of the public, including a child.

Preston Channing-Jones, 42, of Gorringe Drive, Willingdon, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating and a further charge of assault by beating. The offences took place at Heathfield on September 16 and 18. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Luke Davis, 37, of Faversham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 18. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order by sending texts and making calls between November 22 and December 6. The court made a community order and he was fined £100.

Radoslaw Paklepa (aged 28), of Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order, issued by Lewes Crown Court, by entering Hastings, on December 18, when prohibited from doing so. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, at Sandown Road, Hastings, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £70 in compensation.

Peter Anderson, 37, of Seafield Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 1 this year. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault by beating, at Eastbourne on May 24. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for sentence was due to previous assaults and the use of a weapon.

Muhammad Jamal-Khan, 42, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Old London Road, Hastings, on September 20 last year. The court adjourned sentencing for reports to be prepared.

January 13:

Lyndon Dowman, 68, of Snowdon Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a necklace worth £25. The offences took place at Eastbourne in 2012 and in November 2016. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Tyler Battle, 24, of Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Celica on Cooden Drive, Bexhill, on January 1 while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 14 months.

January 18:

Jane Chapman, 27, of Chain Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to stealing a pushchair and changing bag, worth £745, from Mothercare at Eastbourne on November 22. She was given an 18- month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £370 compensation.

Wayne Dumble, 45, of Bramble Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on December 30. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Bequir Sula, 47, of Worcester Park, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Saxo on Eastbourne Road, Polegate, on December 27, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.